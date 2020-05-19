KPMG Canada appoints Elio Luongo as CEO

KPMG Canada has elected Elio Luongo to serve as its next Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term starting 1 October. An accomplished business leader, he brings his three decades of experience in corporate planning and restructuring to provide advice to some of Canada’s largest companies, helping businesses grow and achieve long-term success. Luongo currently serves as the Managing Partner of KPMG’s Tax practice.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead the firm’s dedicated and talented professionals,” says the new boss. “Promoting Canada’s competitive advantage will be an important guiding principle for my tenure. Our country has incredible potential, and I’m confident that KPMG’s entrepreneurial and purpose-driven people will lead the way as we work to better serve the evolving needs of our clients and communities.”

“The Board has selected a strong and accomplished leader in Elio and we are confident in his ability to lead KPMG into a new chapter of growth and evolution for both our profession and the business community as a whole,” says Brian Rogers, Chairman of the Board. “Elio has the vision and proven ability to champion our inclusive culture and inspire and connect with our people, partners and clients.”

Luongo will succeed Bill Thomas who will complete his term as Chief Executive Officer. Bill will transition to focus his time on his international role as Chair of KPMG’s Americas Region. As CEO, Thomas built strong relationships with many Canadian and global clients, bringing key knowledge and insights to help them navigate the increasingly complex markets in which they operate. In 2015, he was named a Catalyst Canada Honours Champion in recognition for his leadership in building a diverse and inclusive culture across the firm.

“I had the great fortune of working hand-in-hand with Elio as he led the firm’s tax team and have witnessed his passion, dedication and drive to inspire our professionals”, says Bill Thomas, CEO, KPMG and Chair of KPMG's Americas Region. “I am confident in his vision for the future and excited to see how he guides the firm’s clients to achieve their business needs.”

Since joining KPMG in 1987 and becoming a partner in 1994, Luongo has held various leadership roles, including Business Unit Leader, Greater Vancouver Area (GVA); Regional Managing Partner, GVA; and most recently Canadian Managing Partner of Tax, responsible for leading over 1,000 tax professionals across Canada.

