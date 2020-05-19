Article
Leadership & Strategy

Langley, British Columbia to see $235.5mn infrastructure investment from government

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

This week, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia, and His Worship Jack Froese, Mayor of Langley announced that CA$235.5mn in joint funding have been acquired by the city. The money will be used to apply upgrades to Highway One in Langley, with the aim of supporting trade and increasing connectivity between Canadian communities.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $108,963,550 to this project through the New Building Canada Fund, while the Government of British Columbia is providing $99,429,217 and the Township of Langley is providing up to $27,133,333.

A 10 kilometre stretch of road passing through Langley will be widened to include a new high-occupancy vehicle lane. Additionally, a new truck parking lot and major reconfigurations of traffic crossings across the city are planned.

SEE ALSO: 

The stretch of Highway One reportedly handles over 9,000 commercial trucks per day, and the upgrades will not only increase safety along the route, but boost trade and support economic prosperity for the region by accommodating a greater number of vehicles.

Champagne said: "These improvements to Highway One in Langley will make it easier for businesses to get their products to customers, reduce pollution, and allow residents to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families. Together with our provincial and municipal partners we're investing in projects to improve the daily lives of British Columbians now and lay the foundation for a bright prosperous future."

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI