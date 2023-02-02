Article
Leadership & Strategy

Round-up: CEO appointments in the US you may have missed

By Tom Chapman
February 02, 2023
undefined mins
Business Chief rounds up the latest C-suite movements in the US, which include appointments at Stoneridge, Capital Group, Vista, Cision and REV Group

There has been plenty of movement in the C-suite over the past few days.

Here are just some of the CEO appointments across the US that you may have missed. 

Jim Zizelman - President and CEO of Stoneridge 

Stoneridge has announced Jim Zizelman as President, CEO and member of the Stoneridge Board of Directors after Jon DeGaynor resigned for personal reasons.

Zizelman joined Stoneridge back in 2020 to become President of the Control Devices Division.

Bill Lasky, Chairman of Stoneridge's Board of Directors, said: "Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are fortunate to have a proven business leader and experienced executive step into the CEO role.

"The board has the utmost confidence in the team's ability to advance Stoneridge's strategic priorities under Jim's leadership."

Mike Gitlin - CEO of Capital Group 

Mike Giltin is set to become Capital Group's new CEO from October. 

He will replace Tim Armour, who is retiring after 40 years at the Los Angeles-based financial services firm, having also served recently as chairman. 

Vice Chairman Rob Lovelace is also stepping down.

Martin Romo and Jody Jonsson – both long-serving portfolio managers with Capital – will move into the Chairman and Vice-chairman positions respectively. 

Florian Baumgartner - CEO of Vista

Vista has announced the appointment of Florian Baumgartner, who joined the company in 2019, as its new CEO.

He replaces Robert Keane, who will retain his roles as Chairman of the Board and CEO at Vista's parent company, Cimpress.

“Florian’s passion and experience are founded on customer obsession," said Keane. 

"In pursuit of this, he holds a high bar for himself and his teams, in particular around talent and execution, and these qualities align well with the leadership style Vista needs moving forward."

Cali Tran - CEO of Cision

Cision, the public relations and earned media software company, has a new CEO in the form of Cali Tran

Tran replaces the Managing Director of Platinum Equity, Brandon Crawley, who has been serving as Interim CEO. Platinum Equity acquired Cision in 2021.   

The incoming chief brings a wealth of media and marketing technology experience with him, along with a track record of driving long-term growth in leading global companies. 

Tran previously help executive leadership positions at Centerfield Media, Vericast, and Valassis

Mark Skonieczny - Interim CEO of REV Group 

Mark Skonieczny has been appointed to the position of Interim CEO at the speciality vehicle manufacturer, REV Group

It comes after Rod Rushing stepped down from his roles as President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors.

“Mark has been a valuable member of the REV leadership team since joining the company in June 2020,” said Paul Bamatter, Chairman of REV Group’s board. 

"The board is confident that his extensive experience, existing deep knowledge of the REV business, and operational experience will further enable REV to accelerate its transformation."

LeadershipC-suiteCEO
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 20 essential leadership resources for Black executives

To celebrate Black History Month, here are 20 resources for Black leaders – from business books to leadership coaches to business school exec programs

Broadridge study reveals huge impact of AI on C-suite

Broadridge Financial Solutions spoke to 500 C-suite executives from across the globe, many of whom said AI was significantly changing the way they work

PwC's Kathryn Kaminsky – the role of boards on social issues

As Vice Chair Trust Solutions Co-Leader at PwC, Kathryn Kaminsky says boards play an important role in helping businesses take action on social issues

Why your business needs a Chief Transformation Officer

Leadership & Strategy

12 top AI and ML trends for the enterprise in 2023 – Dataiku

Technology & AI

From NYC to Hong Kong, the rise of the private members' club

Leadership & Strategy