Leading HealthCare Conference HealthAchieve Commences Today

HealthAchieve, a prestigious and leading North American health care conference, has started today in Toronto, Ontario. Running through November 7th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, HealthAchieve has been hosting its conference for the past 88 years with intentions in bringing together healthcare professionals to inspire ideas and innovation as well as provide networking and tradeshow opportunities.

“The daily work environment of health professionals is a demanding one,” said Warren DiClemente, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Educational Services, Ontario Hospital Association. “Our show offers an opportunity to step outside our routine, reflect on our current realities and learn about new practices and approaches that we can bring back to inspire our workplaces.”

2012’s conference features the following key speakers: Don Berwick – former administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services and former President and CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Cathy Trower – Harvard Researcher and author of The Practitioner’s Guide to Governance as Leadership: Building High-Performing Nonprofit Boards, Dr Peter Jensen –of Performance Coaching and author of Igniting the Third Factor, Jim Collins—author of Good to Great and co-author of Great by Choice and Built to Last, and James Orbinski – former President of Doctors Without Borders. Exciting exhibitors this year include GE Healthcare Adventure Series, Seidler Partnership Architects and MiHealth.

The prestigious conference features over 50 educational sessions, an award winning exhibit floor with approximately 300 exhibitors and hosts approximately 6500 delegates.

This year, HealthAchieve has partnered with Trillium Gift of Life Network to increase organ donor registration at the conference, the first national conference to do so. Delegates are invited to participate in the online organ and tissue donor registration drive during the conference.