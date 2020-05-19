Article
Leadership & Strategy

Left Behind: U.S. Job Growth Outpaces Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

While America may be geographically below us, they are ahead of us in their rate of job growth, as a new Stats Canada’s Labour Force Survey released today showed a greater surge of employment in the United States than in Canada. It is not that Canada’s unemployment rate has been fluctuating at wonky speeds, in fact national statistic show a relative steady maintenance of employment over recent years, but rather that the United States is making up for their immensely significant losses.

In fact Canada has seen very conservative variants in the field of unemployment. Last month the national average climbed a mere 0.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent, and since 2011 the national unemployment rate has continuously hovered in the 7.5 per cent to 8.0 per cent range. Yet there seems to be a national feeling of letdown due to the inflated projections of economists who drastically overestimated business hiring tendencies—for instance, they predicted 24,500 jobs would be added last month alone, when a measly 2,300 jobs made their way to the market. (Quick Jab--A 20, 000 person discrepancy in estimation? Perhaps the employment problem is that no Canadian majored in accurate fiscal projections-- End smug aside.)

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest Business Review Canada!

However, it must be noted that the rate of American job growth is dependent on the depth of their recession. Ultimately, the U.S.’s economy was devastated much more acutely  than Canada’s, and now they have plenty of fiscal space to reclaim in comparison.

So yeah, whatever America, so you happen to be currently outpacing Canada in your job growth, but who ultimately has a higher percentage of citizens employed? Canada, with a 7.6 per cent unemployment rate verses the 8.3 per cent U.S. jobless rate, is currently leading the pack in the business of keeping citizens in their jobs.

unemploymentCanadian jobsEmploymentStats Can
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI