Lincoln Property Company selects Aquicore for its technology requirements

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Lincoln Property Company, one of the most respected and diversified real estate service firms in the US, announced it will be partnering with Aquicore.

It will then deploy its comprehensive energy analytics and utility tenant billing solution to enhance building efficiencies - which is a part of its Energy Services initiative - across its Mid-Atlantic portfolio. Aquicore will provide real-time electricity, water, and gas data at the building space and equipment level within one central platform across the company’s portfolios. Property managers and engineers will be able to access this data remotely at any time, schedule daily and monthly reports, and receive real time alerts about their buildings.

Lincoln Property Company engaged Aquicore in September 2015 in buildings within its Washington, D.C. portfolio. By deploying Aquicore’s solution on a large scale, it plans to quickly improve operations and provide optimized service to clients across its portfolio.

Brandon Ernst, Executive Vice President of Property Services and Senior Director of Property Acquisitions at Lincoln Property Companies, said: “We are always looking for ways to enable our teams to make faster and smarter decisions and to optimize the way we service our clients. We’ve had excellent results with Aquicore in several buildings, so this was a natural choice for us. In addition to providing reliable data in a user-friendly software, the Aquicore team is dedicated to providing the quickest path to value on the market. They do all the heavy lifting, which makes it easy for our teams."

Logan Soya, Aquicore's founder and CEO, added: “We are honored to have been selected by Lincoln to provide this strategic capability. As a renowned real estate firm, Lincoln Property Company will be able to take advantage of Aquicore’s real-time analytics to make decisions efficiently that improve tenant use of buildings throughout the Mid-Atlantic every day while reducing their carbon footprint.”

Aquicore will be deployed in 45 buildings by July 2016, and approximately 100 by the end of the year.

 

 

