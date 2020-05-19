Loblaw Companies Ltd. cutting 275 positions

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

On Wednesday Loblaw Companies Ltd. confirmed that it is doing away with 275 positions in management and administration.

“We are streamlining our organization to strengthen our competitive position,” according to Melinda Metcalfe, director of public relations.

“This move is part of our commitment to becoming a more agile company better prepared to compete in the marketplace and with a continued focus on our customers’ experience in our stores.”

Approximately 200 of the 275 positions being eliminated are at the Brampton head office. There is very little impact to stores, she added.

“Specifically, it’s part of our effort to improve our administration, in both process and cost, by eliminating duplication, reducing expenses and driving efficiencies with a leaner structure. We believe this move will improve the way Loblaw operates."

“A key to our long term success will be our steadfast commitment to managing administrative costs and improving processes while we continue to invest in strategies that focus on our customer.”

Loblaw has been facing increasing competition in the marketplace as Walmart's grocery sector has grown and Target has entered the market, offering a selection of fresh and prepared foods for shoppers.