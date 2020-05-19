A look at Freedom Tower on 9/11

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since 9/11. We all know exactly where we were when the news broke of the attack and we all take a moment every September 11th to reflect on the events and how it’s affected our country. Instead of looking back, we wanted to promote the new Freedom Tower, or 1 World Trade Center and where construction is today. Currently, the building is 80 stories high and should be completed by 2013 and towering 1,776 feet; about 3,500 workers have been on the construction site.

The Freedom tower will be the tallest skyscraper in the country when it becomes fully erect and the memorial architect mastermind Michael Arad has designed a beautiful building and reflection pool to embrace and remember the victims and the entire country with one structure. Each floor has taken about a week to construct and so far, the lobby is complete with steel and concrete as its backbone in order to safeguard the building from any ground attacks by vehicles.

The tower will span 3.2 million sq. ft. and the top half of the building will be shaped like a perfect octagon. Additionally, 20 floors of the tower will also be constructed with blast-resistant glass and the Freedom Tower will be home to some of the fastest elevators in the world. The estimated $3.2 billion project will also be the most complex public-use building ever constructed with a concrete core. And to bring a touch of home to the building’s construction workers, a Subway sandwich shop is available inside and rises as the building does for the hungry appetites.

It's a bittersweet day for America, yet the Freedom Tower continues to show the world that our country will always rebuild and work toward the future.