Article
Leadership & Strategy

Lots of praise but little major progress in the 2nd round of NAFTA talks

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Officials have once again voiced high praise following the second round of talks in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). However, there is little concrete evidence that any significant progress has been made.

All of those involved wanted to have a swift turn around on negotiations, with the first talks having taken place in US little over a fortnight previously to the latest round held in Mexico.

"Canada, the U.S. and Mexico all wholeheartedly share the goal of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement," said Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

And although US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said that talks are progressing at a “record pace”, many of the key issues that the countries are expected to clash on are yet to be discussed.

See Also:

Washington’s goal of securing the expanded use of US-made automobile parts is one example of an area where the countries are expected to clash, with talks so far having been on broad areas of agreement.

Lighthizer reiterated that securing a new NAFTA that benefits the workers and industry of the US is a “very important priority” for Trump’s America, as the US attempts to reduce its significant trade deficits with its NAFTA counterparts.

“We must have a trade agreement that benefits all Americans and not just some at the expense of others,” Lighthizer said.

The US currently sees a $11bn deficit with Canada and a $63bn deficit with Mexico in the trade of goods.

LeadershipNAFTAfree trade agreement
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI