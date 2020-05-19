Article
Leadership & Strategy

Lowe&#039;s pays $18.1m to settle environmental violations

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Lowe’s Home Centers has landed itself in hot water after it emerged that 118 of its Californian stores routinely send hazardous waste to local landfills that weren’t permitted to receive it. District attorney’s officials said that the company has been ordered to pay 18.1 million as a consequence.

Thirty-two county district attorneys and two city attorneys took part in the case, and a settlement was signed Tuesday, April 1.

SEE MORE: Reasons why sustainability is a good business decision

The civil suit filed in Alameda County alleges that the offending stores routinely sent hazardous waste — from aerosols and pesticides to paints and electronic products — to local landfills that were not permitted to receive such products.

Reports indicated that at some Lowe’s stores, waste that was placed in recycling kiosks was thrown directly into the trash.

SEE MORE: Implementing sustainable business practices

Since the ruling, Lowe’s has adopted policies to ensure hazardous materials are disposed of correctly. 

environmental responsibilitySustainabilitySustainable businessCSR
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI