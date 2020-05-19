Lowe's Canada announces National Hiring Day to fill over 6,350 jobs

Home improvement retail operator, Lowe’s Canada has announced it is looking to fill over 6,350 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions this Spring. These positions are in addition to some 150 positions currently being staffed in connection with the completion of the consolidation of Lowe's Canada's operations at the head office in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal Area.

On February 23, 2019, the company will host a National Hiring Day across all 67 Lowe’s Canada locations, 200 RONA corporate stores, and 22 Reno-Depot stores across Canada. Interested candidates are invited to walk into their preferred store between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on February 23 to learn more about available positions with Management teams on site to accept applications and meet with candidates.

"If the idea of serving Canadians and their renovation projects appeals to you, don't miss this opportunity to join the Lowe's Canada family. With our large multi-banner store network, our seven distribution centres, and our head office, career possibilities and advancement opportunities at our company are as great as your ambitions," says Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources. "When you join our network, you grow with a Canadian leader, surrounded by innovative, creative, and caring colleagues who are committed to making you feel at home."

According to the company: “Available positions include retail sales managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers, boom truck drivers, and sales specialists. To accommodate student candidates, most seasonal jobs will begin in April. More details on the number of positions to be filled in the various regions of the country will be shared in the coming weeks.”