Manitoulin Transport makes logistics acquisition in British Columbia

Toronto based transportation company Manitoulin Transport has announced the purchase of Trident Freight Logistics, of Surrey, British Columbia.

The company’s first logistics purchase in B.C., Manitoulin said the acquisition would strengthen the national scope of its logistics division.

Gord Smith, CEO of Manitoulin Group of Companies, said: “We are always looking to build out our supply chain services to ensure Manitoulin Group of Companies provides a national scope with all of our offerings. Trident is an excellent fit and we are very pleased to bring into Manitoulin an organization that demonstrates a commitment to their customers and quality service.”

SEE ALSO:

Manitoulin described Trident as having over 20 years of logistics experience in the mining, heavy machinery, steel and pipe, and rail road industries.

Mike Davies, founder and president, Trident Freight Logistics Inc. said: “Joining Manitoulin is an exciting opportunity for Trident’s customers. We are thrilled to become part of a company that we feel sure will continue to provide the degree of care and service that we have provided over the years and which can also provide our customers with easy access to many additional service offerings which can greatly benefit their business.”

Manitoulin further explained Trident’s expertise was in long haul moves within Canada and the United States, transporting over-dimensional and temperature-controlled loads, conveyancy, and projects.