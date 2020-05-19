ManpowerGroup has a new President within its North American business

Established in 1948 on the premise of enabling businesses to manage staff shortages, ManpowerGroup has since expanded its business to provide vital workforce solutions, developing talent to provide a range of services to a large number of clients across the US.

Since the 1960s, the company has also supported the development of women’s skills and talents, with its “White Glove Girl” marketing campaign, providing necessary skills for women to join the workforce, as well as non-profit staffing service Youthpower.

Throughout its US and global expansion, the company has gone from strength to strength, and has recently appointed Becky Frankiewicz as President of its North American business unit. Frankiewicz will oversee all of ManpowerGroup's strong and connected brands and offerings – Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions.

With past roles in PepsiCo, where Frankiewicz led one of subsidiary Quaker Foods North America, across all functions, sales and manufacturing, Frankiewicz represented a $2.6B+ portfolio crossing nine categories. She was also responsible for leading and developing the global Costco business for PepsiCo.

In this new role, Frankiewicz will now report into Darryl Green, ManpowerGroup's Chief Operating Officer.

Frankiewicz has held a variety of leadership roles leading Innovation & Strategy, Finance and Marketing across the PepsiCo portfolio and previously held senior roles in strategic consulting with Deloitte and Andersen Consulting, having started her career at Procter and Gamble. Frankiewicz has also been named by Fast Company as one of the most creative people in the industry, anticipating and adapting to fast changing consumer demands.

"Becky has an impressive track record in innovation, transformation and delivering strategic, sustainable growth," said Darryl Green, Chief Operating Officer at ManpowerGroup. "I am pleased she will bring her strong leadership, passion and excellent P&L experience to further accelerate growth in our second largest market, and will lead our great North American team to drive even more value to the clients and individuals we serve."