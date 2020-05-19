Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mark Okerstrom named as new Expedia CEO following Dara Khosrwoshahi’s exit to Uber

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Expedia has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Okerstrom, will be promoted to CEO following the departure of Dara Khosrowshahi, who was recently named as the new CEO of Uber.

“We all wish Dara Khosrowshahi the best good fortune as Uber's CEO. I think we are both proud that he leaves behind such a talented organization,” said Expedia Chairman Barry Diller.

“There was no other candidate that the Board considered. Under Mark's leadership, surrounded by his excellent and tenured executive team, I'm confident we'll continue to grow and prosper."

See Also:

Okerstrom has come through the ranks of the company, working as Expedia’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer since 2011, previously working in a multitude of roles since joining in 2006.

“Mark has been by my side through every major milestone in this Company for much of the last 11 years and I'm passing these reins into the best hands,” said Khosrowshahi, who will remain as a member of Expedia’s Board of Directors, despite his new appointment with Uber.

“He is a tireless, strategic, and steadfast leader who has pushed me to be my best self while having Expedia, Inc.'s best interests front and center at every step. I am incredibly excited to watch Expedia continue to flourish with his leadership.”

The appointment of Okerstrom, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a law degree from the University of British Columbia, appears to be justified one, with share prices rising shortly after the announcement.

CFOCEOdara khosrowshahiMark Okerstrom
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI