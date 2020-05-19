Article
Matter Communications honored at American Business Awards

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Massachusetts-based PR and social media firm, Matter Communications, has been named the winner of the Silver Stevie Award in the PR Agency of the Year category of the 14th Annual American Business Awards

Any US organization can submit itself as a nominee, regardless of status, for the counry's premier business awards program. The event itself will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on 20th of June, with many judges having praised Matter Communications' consistent growth and strong momentum. 

The company's CEO and Founder, Scott Signore, said: "As we continue to diversify our offerings and add new office locations to better serve our clients, it's rewarding to know our entrepreneurialism is being recognized by the distinguished judges of the American Business Awards."

 

More than 250 global professionals participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Organizations of all sizes and industries submitted more than 3,400 nominations this year, for consideration in a vast range of categories including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, App of the Year, and many more.

 

