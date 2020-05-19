Article
Leadership & Strategy

The May Edition of Business Review North America is Live

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

By: Kristen Craik 

The May edition of the Business Review North America is live!

Razer, a leading PC game accessory manufacturer, is seeing major success through the popularity of PC gaming. Started in 2005, Razer has grown into a thriving company that won the CES Best of Show in 2013 for its Razer Edge laptop. The community that support Razer products has become almost a ‘cult following,’ a following that many brands strive for but never reach. This month, find out why Razer has seen ultimate success in the PC gaming industry through incredible leadership

Other topics highlighted this month include bank promotions in the US that make up for low interest rates today, the top five telecom conglomerate in North America, and the importance of brevity in television commercial advertising.

Read more in this issue:

As this is my last issue of Business Review North America, I’d like to wish our readers a fond farewell. Leading the brand from separate entities of Business Review Canada and Business Review USA into becoming a prominent North American magazine that covers important business news has been a challenge and an exciting endeavor. I look forward to see where the brand goes in the future.

top ceo's in north americatelecom giantsRazorgaming laptop
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI