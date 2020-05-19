McDonald's Increases Sustainability in Supply Chain

McDonald’s USA, McDonald’s Canada and their franchises announced that they are investing over $6.5 million over the next four-and-a-half years in a technical assistance program that assists roughly 13,000 coffee farmers in Central America create and process more sustainability. The Company is collaborating with top international organisations to educate small holder coffee producers to support the environmental sustainability of their farms and businesses, and increase the productivity and prosperity of their communities.

Investing in farmer technical assistance is in line with recent certification requirements McDonald’s USA has made of its suppliers, that require the procurement of only 100 per cent Rainforest Alliance certified espresso.

"We are confident that investing in both certification and sustainable agriculture training addresses the immediate need to assist farmers today, expands capacity for greater sustainable coffee production in the future and helps assure our customers we will continue to provide the taste profile they have grown to love and expect from McDonald’s,” said Susan Forsell, McDonald's Vice President of Sustainability.

Partnering with TechnoServe, a nonprofit organisation that develops business solutions to poverty, and the Sustainable Commodity Assistance Network, a global, UN-backed collaboration providing sustainability technical assistance, McDonald’s has been advocating the technical assistance program incorporating sustainable agricultural and extension practices in Guatemala since 2011.

“The program empowers farmers to implement practices that deliver higher yields that contribute to individual livelihoods and the local economy, while simultaneously protecting the environment for future generations” said TechnoServe Senior Vice President, David Browning. “Higher yields translate into higher incomes that will help farmers to break the cycle of poverty and invest in better health care and education for their children.”

McDonald’s hard work to increase coffee sustainability is a portion of the Company’s continued commitment to sustainable sourcing.

McDonald’s is working to increase the amount of certified coffee purchased globally, which is consistent with its global dedication to amplify the purchase of verified (or certified) sustainable raw materials across its supply chain. McDonald’s will continue to educate customers and employees about the its commitment to coffee sustainability as part of an effort to broaden the conversation about imperative issues like sustainable sourcing, as well as display McDonald’s commitment to excellence, sustainably sourced menu options.

For more information about McDonald’s sustainable sourcing practices visit: AboutMcDonalds.com/sustainability.

Related Articles on Business Review USA: