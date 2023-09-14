McKinsey: How to manage margins through volatile times

By harnessing the power of data and analytics, businesses can maintain margins at sustainable levels, while being mindful of pressures on consumers and their heightened sensitivity to price.

Less experienced companies will likely face a significant task when shifting to data-powered customer-centricity, but their CEOs will be better equipped to mitigate the effects of volatility.

Making the big decisions on pricing

Innovative leaders have many choices at their disposal when it comes to selecting a pricing model.

They may use data to ensure pricing and procurement are brought closer together, or choose to import pricing models from other industries.

An effective pricing decision cannot be made in a vacuum, emphasis Moulton, and depends on understanding a host of factors, including: the changing needs of customers; the activities of competitors; and risks within procurement and the product supply chain.

“Pricing teams who understand the issues key suppliers are facing will be in a better position to build a more accurate and responsive strategy,” Moulton goes on.

“The data collected by pricing and procurement teams is most useful when shared with other teams, who can add their own knowledge to the conversation and help create a more holistic approach to pricing – one that acknowledges both business and customer perspectives.”

Breaking down silos

Silos hamper the effectiveness of analytics, and companies with successfully-integrated pricing and procurement functions typically ensure that data is shared across all departments.

One approach to breaking down silos, according to McKinsey, is to set up a “dynamic margin cockpit” that can synthesise internal and market data to deliver real-time insights on inventory, customer demand, market pricing, supply disruptions and other critical information.

Moulton says there are two further operational steps leaders can take to build resilience, stabilise margins and protect customer loyalty.

“The first involves the formation of a “volatility council”, tasked with developing a cross-departmental approach to the challenge,” she adds. “This group can take action to protect margins, identify risks, monitor markets and respond to customer feedback. Some organisations’ volatility councils report daily to the CEO, helping to provide the capacity to rapidly staff projects or help with supplier negotiations.

“Additionally, a procurement ‘resilience team’ can provide real-time insights on customer demand, inventory, market pricing and supply chain disruptions. Working with the volatility council, the two groups can play a pivotal role in meeting customer expectations, securing growth, and modernising the wider organisation.”

Moreover, collaboration between portfolio and product design is also key, allowing businesses to deliver offerings which use the materials available during times of supply chain disruption. When dependencies are minimised and businesses have ready access to alternative supply sources, fragility and risk can be reduced.

"Uncertainty and volatility pose significant pricing challenges for all businesses,” concludes Moulton. “Leaders that adopt analytics, drive innovation and foster cross-departmental collaboration by taking a holistic approach to margin management – that doesn’t overlook consumer concerns – will position their companies to succeed through this period and emerge more resilient.”

