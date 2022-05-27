Meet the CIO: Wafaa Mamilli of Zoetis lands MIT Sloan award

What do Toyota Financial Services, CarMax, JetBlue, DBS Bank, AT&T and Zoetis all have in common?

They all have tech leaders who have used technology in exceptional ways, evidenced by the awarding of each company’s CIO with the annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award.

Arguably the most prestigious accolade a tech leader can secure, the award – now in its 19th year – honours Chief Information Officers who lead their organisations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through the innovative use of IT.

And that’s exactly what Wafaa Mamilli, a veteran tech leader who heads up IT and digital at Zoetis, has achieved, landing the esteemed award for 2022 in a judging process Award Co-Chair George Westerman designed as “one of the most difficult in our history”.

Wafaa faced stiff tech leadership competition from other CIOs, including from McDermott International, Kimberly-Clark, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, but emerged “as the clear leader in reshaping the future of her company and its digital ecosystems”.

Her deep technology background, expertise in cybersecurity, and innovative use of digital and data set her apart.