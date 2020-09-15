Microsoft and bp partner to drive digital energy innovation

The announcement made by Microsoft, marks the beginning of the two companies’ agreement to collaborate as strategic partners to drive digital transformation in the energy systems, alongside advancing their net zero carbon goals.

Microsoft and bp’s efforts will be focused on:

Co-innovating digital solutions

bp’s continued use of Microsoft Azure for bp’s cloud based infrastructure

The supply of renewable energy to Microsoft to meet its 2025 goals

“bp is determined to get to net zero and to help the world do the same. No one can do it alone – partnerships with leading companies like Microsoft, with aligned ambitions, is going to be key to achieving this,” commented William Lin, bp executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions, BP.

“By bringing our complementary skills and experience together, we are not only helping each other achieve our decarbonisation ambitions but also creating opportunities to support others on their journey towards reducing carbon emissions.”

The commitments made by BP and Microsoft as part of the strategic partnership, builds on the two companies’ commitments to developing a ‘net zero carbon future’.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by bp and Microsoft, the two companies have committed to accelerating the progression of their sustainability goals and help decarbonise the world. Their efforts will be focused on four key areas:

Smart/clean cities: the two companies aim to identify key areas for strategic collaboration that align with Microsoft’s Smart Cities initiative and bp’s Clean Cities vision.

the two companies aim to identify key areas for strategic collaboration that align with Microsoft’s Smart Cities initiative and bp’s Clean Cities vision. Clean energy parks: Microsoft and bp aim to co-develop innovative, clean energy parks that utilise low carbon technologies to prevent or reduce emissions.

Microsoft and bp aim to co-develop innovative, clean energy parks that utilise low carbon technologies to prevent or reduce emissions. Consumer energy: Microsoft and bp aim to explore the capabilities of data-driven, personalised, actionable insights to empower consumers to efficiently manage their energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Microsoft and bp aim to explore the capabilities of data-driven, personalised, actionable insights to empower consumers to efficiently manage their energy and reduce carbon emissions. Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solution: Microsoft will provide bp’s production and operations facilities with intelligent edge capabilities.

“bp shares our vision for a net zero carbon future, and we are committed to working together to drive reductions in carbon emissions and fulfil demand with new renewable energy sources,” added Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business.

“A strategic partnership such as this enables each organization to bring its unique expertise for industry-leading change and the potential to positively impact billions of lives around the world.”

