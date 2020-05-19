Article
Leadership & Strategy

Microsoft: driving digital transformation in the NFL

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Microsoft further expands its seven year partnership with the NFL, to accelerate the league’s digital transformation. 

Microsoft and the National Football League (NFL) began their partnership in 2013. Over the last seven years, Microsoft has been working with the league to transform the NFL games via technology.

This week, Microsoft announced the expansion of its deep technology partnership with the NFL to drive efficiency through enhanced communication and collaboration across the entire league. 

“We’re inspired to continue to help the NFL accelerate its digital transformation,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president, Modern Life, Search and Devices, Microsoft. “We’ve worked together to innovate the way the game is played with Surface devices to power Instant Replay and in-game play review for players and coaches on the sidelines. And by combining Surface and Microsoft Teams deeper into the fast-paced workflow of the League, we have an incredible opportunity to bring together the power of hardware and software to help everyone be more productive.”

SEE ALSO:

As part of the partnership the two organisations will work to develop modern collaboration technology, to further empower the league via the new Microsoft team platform to bring together chat, calling, meetings, files, document collaboration and workflow into one application. 

“Since 2013, Microsoft has helped transform the NFL through technology around our game,” said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships. “Microsoft Surface has quickly become an authentic tool to the game of football and is vital during all NFL games for coaches, players and NFL Officials. And now by working together to integrate Microsoft Teams across the League, together we aim to improve on communications and collaboration in a modern way.”

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

NFLTechnologyfootballpartnership
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI