Microsoft Executive announces departure after 25-years of service

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Long-standing Microsoft Executive Julie Larson-Green has announced that she will be leaving the US tech giant, bringing over two decades of service to an end, having joined the company back in 1993.

Larson-Green played a significant role in driving the Microsoft Office platform to the stature that it is today, having created the Ribbon within it – the tabs at the top of the pages that contain different toolbars.

"We thank Julie for the numerous contributions she's made to Microsoft over the last 25 years, and we wish her the very best in her new endeavors," a Microsoft spokesperson said, speaking to CNBC.

The announcement was somewhat expected, with Larson-Green having stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer for Office productivity due to recovering from spinal-cord surgery.

In addition to her role as CEO of Office productivity, Larson-Green was previously CEO of the Microsoft’s Applications and Services Group and Executive Vice President of its Devices and Studios Group.

Further, Larson-Green was touted as a potential candidate to step in as CEO following Steve Ballmer’s departure before Nadella was appointed.

Revealing the news in a Facebook post, Larson-Green said she is "leaving Microsoft to pursue new adventures in building great teams and customer-first products," having been first reported by ZDNet.

