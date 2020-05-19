Article
Leadership & Strategy

Microsoft names new board member nominations

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US tech giant Microsoft has proposed the election of two new board members in its annual proxy statement released Monday.

The first of the nominees to be named is Penny Pritzker, former US Secretary of Commerce during the Obama Administration, and Founder and Chairman of private investment firm PSP Capital.

Pritzker was educated at both Harvard university and Stanford university, since going on to become a billionaire businesswoman, previously being named by Forbes as one of the top 100 most powerful women in the world.

In addition, she currently holds positions on the board of the Carnegie Endowment International Peace, the Aspen Strategy Group and acts as a co-Chair of the Cyber Readiness Institute.

See also:

The other nominee named by Microsoft is Arne Sorenson, current President and CEO of the multinational hospitality chain, Marriott International.

Sorenson has held his current post since 2012, having stood as a Director at Wal-Mart previous to his term with Marriott.

“Penny and Arne are both strong leaders with impressive accomplishments and contributions that span business and public service,” said John Thompson, independent Microsoft board Chairman. “They will serve as valuable additions to the board.”

Both Pritzker and Sorenson will be present at the company’s shareholders meeting, held 29 November, where a vote will take place on the appointment of the two nominees.

MicrosoftPenny PritzkerArne Sorenson
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI