Mitsubishi Motors Canada announces its new President and CEO

Following this week’s announcement of current Mitsubishi Motors Canada CEO, Tony Laframboise, it has been revealed that Juyu Jeon (JJ) is soon to enter this new exciting role. The appointment is effective April 1, 2019, the beginning of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. fiscal year.

Previously the company’s Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Corporate Planning and Business Control, Jeon is well versed across a multitude of Mitsubishi’s business functions. Joining the business in 2017 under Laframboise, he has been part of the company’s exponential growth and record sales. He will also lead the company’s journey towards the acceleration of plug-in hybrid sales, the subsequent launch of the Outlander PHEV, as well as the development of connected cars.

"JJ brings a unique combination of leadership, analytics and passion to this role and I can't think of anyone more fitting to take the reins and move the brand to the next level. In the years ahead, what Mitsubishi Motors means to Canadians will be different from today and I'm excited to see how JJ will help shape this new vision in Canada," commented Laframboise in a recent press release.

A seasoned global automotive executive, Jeon joined Mitsubishi Motors in 2005 and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in the US, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Australia before joining the business. He has also played a critical role in strategic corporate planning that led to the repositioning and growth of the brand in key global markets for Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Jeon's appointment coincides with the company’s decision to embark on a dealer image rejuvenation programme, which will enable the company to meet the changing needs its evolving customer base. "Dealers are critical partners in our success," commented Jeon. "I'm looking forward to helping this vibrant brand evolve during this extraordinary time. We have shown Canadians very recently what Mitsubishi Motors is capable of with Outlander PHEV and this is just the beginning."