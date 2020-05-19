Article
Montr&eacute;al Named Best City for International Events

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The Union of International Associations (UIA) named today Montréal as top destination in America for hosting international association events.  A 2011 finalist for the World’s Best Convention Centre APEX Award, Palais des congrès de Montréal is host to thousands of conference attendees annually, which provides an economic boost for Montréal and Quebec.

"We are very proud of our ranking, which is testimony to the efforts made by our team and by the Tourisme Montréal team to make Montréal a top conference destination for international associations seeking an exceptional experience for their participants," said Marc Tremblay, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. "This title, combined with our recent 90% score for customer service quality, indicates that Montréal and the Palais remain among the world's best-loved destinations. In addition to having top-notch staff, the Palais is recognized for our city centre location, the quality of our multifunctional spaces, and our quality/price ratio," he added.

Montréal came in ahead of Washington DC which was named second and New York City which was ranked third.

 

 Palais des congrès de Montréal has hosted 4,300 events since its opening in 1983 and has seen 12.6 million visitors.  It’s location amid Montréal’s downtown core offers attendees access to 12,000 hotel rooms, 4,000 of which are directly linked to the centre itself.

"Montréal's high ranking is a fitting demonstration of our city's excellence and our capacity to meet the needs of major international associations in terms of infrastructure, hosting and entertainment, to say nothing of the unique joie de vivre our city is known for. I'd like to congratulate the Palais des congrès and Tourisme Montréal teams, who earned this success through their strong work,” said Honourable Charles Lapointe, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

