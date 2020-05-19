Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mother Parkers Tea Shows Family Business Success

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

In its centennial anniversary year, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee holds the distinction of being one of few Canadian family-owned companies to reach the milestone and to prosper in the highly-competitive beverage industry.

According to Paul Higgins Jr. and Michael Higgins, co-chief executive officers, the company's overwhelming success and longevity can be attributed to a number of strategies and core company values.

Well-known as the company behind the Canadian favourite Higgins & Burke Tea brand, the brothers offer practical advice for family-run businesses of any size and tenure to ensure success in generations to come:

Nurture a culture of change as part of the company tradition – be innovative and don't be afraid to grow with the times.

Develop a clear-cut succession plan that is fair and agreed to by all – ensure transparency in the transition and have a strategy for business and family.

As part of a succession plan, develop precise rules and strategies surrounding the sale of shares, finance issues and payout structures.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

With your succession plan in place, publicize it and stick to it – people in business need to understand the changes clearly.

Develop and invest in future generations that are interested in pursuing the family business.

Keep communication lines open – in a family business you have to work hard to stay connected and ultimately maintain a family friendship.

Maintain your core company values – in times of change be true to your business' origins and values and treat employees with the same respect held for family members.

Mother Parker's recently welcomed a fourth generation of the Higgins family into the business and launched a major campaign to raise a million dollars for research into finding a cure for Alzheimer`s disease, proving that a well-run business that gives back to the community can be the best kind of family legacy.

- News Canada

business operationsHiggins & Burke TeaMother Parkers Teabeverage industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI