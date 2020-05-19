Moving On Up: Amazon Rising High to Toronto Skyscraper

Amazon.com is moving to Canada’s largest city—Toronto—where it will occupy five floors in an attempt to better accommodate the needs of their tech company. The world’s largest Internet retailer, Amazon will have a list of famous neighbors, such as Cisco Systems Inc., BCE Inc. and Apple Inc. In fact, the new location will be exactly six floors above Apple, where room for 800 employees will be provided.

Software Developers, Engineers and Programmers—Oh, My!

Amazon won’t be making the move to Toronto until September, but the city has been and continues to attract other large companies that work in the technology sector. As of now, about a third of Canada’s information and technology firms populate Toronto.

Because tech companies continue to grow, their needs often continue to change. These needs usually center on a must for more space, a better quality of air and a better quality of power supply. Specifically, developers seem to be searching for land that is south of the traditional financial district. Therefore, at least four new office buildings will be opening in this area by 2016, including the Bremner Tower—Amazon’s new home.

New Location, New Jobs

Currently, Amazon has a posting on their site for new jobs in the following areas: development, engineering and sales. The company is looking to hire right around 100 new workers.

Interestingly enough, it’s becoming quite difficult for technology companies in the United States to find appropriate employees. As businesses grow, the need for more workers becomes prominent. However, there is a cap on the amount of foreign workers that can be hired in the U.S. Canada has no such cap, as the country is permitted to hire as many skilled foreign employees as it sees fit.

