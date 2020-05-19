MultiTech Systems wins BWM award for Outstanding Corporate Citizenship

MultiTech Systems, a designer and developer of IoT communications equipment, was honored on Monday at the annual Business Worldwide Magazine 2018 Global Corporate Excellence Awards in London. The Minnesota tech company, which believes in harnessing the power of IoT to make the world a better place, has developed a new system for making products and systems across the agriculture industry more efficient and effective.

The BWM Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

With the global horticulture predicted to reach US$103.9bn by 2026, and global warming creating increasingly difficult conditions for cultivation, MultiTech is working with renowned companies around the world in order to increase the efficiency of crop production. The smart system reportedly employs features like automated irrigation systems and sensors which enable farmers to monitor growing conditions remotely, reducing time and wastage across operations.

Porta Nova, a top-quality producer of roses based in the Netherlands, has reportedly already reaped the rewards of a partnership with MultiTech. Leon Dukker, Managing Director of Porta Nova said in an interview with Business Worldwide Magazine: “Implementing technologies that help its greenhouses has always been a priority, but new IoT technologies available today are introducing new growth scenarios they never before thought possible.”

MultiTech's Regional Sales Director, Neil Carey, said, "We are proud to be part of a solution that further reinforces the power, potential and impact of the smart family."