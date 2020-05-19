Murdoch not taking blame for phone scandal

Article
Rupert Murdoch has already told U.K. lawmakers and the rest of the world that he wasn’t responsible for the phone hacking scandal at News Corp.’s “News of the World” newspaper saying that the blame should be placed on people that he trusted to run the business. Murdoch was forced by summons to appear before the committee today.

“The News of the World is less than 1 percent of our company,” Murdoch told Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee today. He said that he may have “lost sight’’ of the paper because it was “so small in the general frame of the company.’’ But what it really sounds like is that Murdoch has a bit too many businesses under his belt that it became hard to really manage each brand and properly address today’s privacy issues.

The last two weeks have been especially terrible for Murdoch as he closed the ever-profitable newspaper, pulled out of a bid to buy the rest of British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc, and lost two senior executives.

The scandal has also forced the resignation of two of the U.K’s most senior policemen and leading Prime Minister David Cameron who employed a former “News of the World” editor as his director of communications. Rebekah Brooks, former editor of the paper who resigned July 15, is scheduled to address the committee later today. 

