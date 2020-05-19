Nespresso is bringing back Cuban coffee to the United States

For the first time in over 50 years, coffee drinkers in the United States will be able to enjoy Cuban coffee. Nespresso has announced that recent regulatory changes have allowed it to make Cuban Nespresso Grand Cru, Cafecito de Cuba available in the United States in the fall of 2016, initially as a limited edition.

Over the long term, Nespresso and its partner TechnoServe, a nonprofit development organization, will explore how to work with smallholder coffee farmers in Cuba with the goal ultimately being to support farmers in their production of sustainable coffee and contribute to expanded economic opportunities for them in the long-term.

Guillaume Le Cunff, President Nespresso USA, said: “Nespresso is thrilled to be the first to bring this rare coffee to the US, allowing consumers to rediscover this distinct coffee profile. Over the long-term, we have a view to supporting the development of environmentally sustainable coffee farming practices for smallholder farmers which benefit the farmers themselves and their communities. Ultimately, we want consumers in the US to experience this incredible coffee and to enjoy it now and for years to come.”

The US Department of State in late April updated its list of goods produced by independent Cuban entrepreneurs that can be imported into the United States to include coffee. This change paved the way for Nespresso to offer Cuban coffee to the US market.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here