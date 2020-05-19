Nestlé USA chooses Arlington, Virginia as new US Headquarters

Arlington County will soon become the home of Nestlé USA, according to a recent announcement by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Nestlé USA will occupy 206,000 square feet in Rosslyn's 1812 N. Moore address beginning in September 2017.

"We have waited a long time to make this announcement," said Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette. "We wanted to find the ideal company to move into 1812 N. Moore, which we consider to be one of the most prominent office buildings in Arlington. With today's exciting announcement, we have found that perfect company and are thrilled to welcome Nestlé USA to our community."

The Rosslyn high-rise office building has been vacant since construction on the building was completed in 2013. The building, which offers top-notch technology and some of the most stunning views of the D.C. skyline, was chosen for its centrality in the D.C. region, available workforce and accessibility to major transportation venues for collaboration with Nestlé USA's headquarters around the world.

"Nestlé USA carefully considered a number of locations and Arlington hit all the marks. The area offers appealing benefits for our current employees as well as a great talent pool for the future. This location allows us to be closer to our business operations, our customers and other important stakeholders," said Paul Grimwood, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA. "Nestlé's growth over the past 150 years has enabled us to improve millions of lives through the products and services we provide, employment opportunities, our supplier networks and the economic contributions we make here in the U.S."

Nestlé USA's decision to locate the company in Arlington also signifies a major step forward in Arlington's effort to diversify its economy. Once known as a government suburb, Arlington has taken a concentrated effort in recent years to attract new and different companies to Arlington, specifically those associated with the innovation economy and with a global scope.

"Nestlé USA is the latest company to choose Arlington as its corporate home, and it represents a significant shift in that more and more companies are looking at Arlington as providing the workforce, technology and access needed for success and expansion in this new economy," said Victor Hoskins, Director of Arlington Economic Development. "Nestlé will be a key partner in our business community, and I look forward to working with the company as it continues to be a leader on the global stage."

As part of the deal, Nestlé USA will receive a total of $6 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia in a Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant, which will be matched by Arlington County in the form of $4 million in Industrial Development Authority Performance Incentives grants and $2 million in Arlington County infrastructure mainly focused on Metro, transportation and the area surrounding the new headquarters. Arlington County is also providing extensive relocation assistance to the company to help ensure a seamless transition and maintain a high level of employee retention, including workforce assistance, familiarization tours, a staffed onsite resource center and technology tools to help transferring employees learn more about relocating to Arlington and the entire D.C. region.

Read the February issue of Business Review USA & Canada here