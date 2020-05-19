New CEO for Canada Basketball and other females in charge

Just last month, Michele O’Keefe became the newest president and CEO of Basketball Canada. As a large presence for Canada Basketball for years, O’Keefe has taken charge in several areas that include national alignment and elevating Canada’s existence internationally. As basketball in Canada continues to grow, O’Keefe is excited to “lead our strong team.”

RECENT TOPIC: How CEOs can protect themselves from fraud

In keeping with the theme of O’Keefe’s impressive accomplishment, we’ve put together a list of other women throughout Canada who currently have impressive job titles. Take a look!

Faten Alshazly

As the chief creative officer and co-founder of WeUsThem Inc., Alshazly consults across various sectors, industries and geographies. She is experienced in other areas, too, including being an adjunct professor, business advisor and a mentor and board member for small businesses.

RECENT TOPIC: Canadian franchises scoring big-time success

Corrie Coe

Coe is the senior vice president, independent production for Bell Media. She is responsible for the overall development and execution of creative content for all genres from independent producers for Bell Media’s conventional networks, as well as its English specialty and pay channels.

RECENT TOPIC: How one law firm achieved gender parity (and 3 tips to manage your talent)

Janice McDonald

The president of iStyle Orignials, McDonald is known for being an entrepreneur with expertise in strategic planning and the development and management of several multi-millionaire dollar businesses. Currently, McDonald is the business of employing under-used spaces and allowing mobile professionals in Toronto and Ottawa to access them.

RECENT TOPIC: Small businesses in Canada get tax cut

Debby Carreau

Carreau is the CEO and founder of Inspired Hr, which allows her to help businesses deliver superior results by making better decisions about human capital and implementing strategies to get the most out of their current valuable resources. As well, Carreau is a proven leader and lives by three leadership qualities.

RECENT TOPIC: The MBA dilemma—business schools in Canada are suffering

Let's Connect!