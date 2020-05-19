Article
Leadership & Strategy

New President and CEO to take over at Aecon

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian construction company, Aecon Group, has confirmed that Jean-Louis Servranckx has been selected as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, World Pipelines reports.

Mr Servranckx is an accomplished leader with over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, having been involved with a range of significant and multifaceted international projects.

“It is an honour to be chosen as President and Chief Executive Officer of Aecon, an iconic Canadian company with a sterling reputation worldwide,” Mr. Servranckx said.

“I look forward to working with John Beck, the Board of Directors, and Aecon’s team to drive success through top-line growth, margin improvement, and further building on Aecon’s valued partnerships and client relationships.”

See more:

Japan announces end of Canadian wheat imports suspension

BP Canada to resume Nova Scotia operations following Atlantic Ocean spill

General Electric’s smart city platform comes to Canada

As of 4 September, Mr Servranckx will take over his new responsibilities with John M. Beck reverting to his former role as Executive Chair of the Board and Brian V. Tobin continuing his Lead Director position.

Mr Tobin added: “The Board is confident that Jean-Louis is the right leader to guide the company in its growth aspirations in a construction market rich with opportunities well suited to Aecon’s expertise and we are fortunate to have him join the team.”

“With the continuity of founder John Beck’s steady leadership, the global, large project execution expertise of Jean-Louis Servranckx, and Aecon’s best-in-class capabilities in Canada and beyond, we expect Aecon to deliver continued growth in shareholder value.”

CanadaconstructionAecon
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI