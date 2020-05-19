Article
Leadership & Strategy

New Recycling Options Increase BC&#039;s Environmental Leadership

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

British Columbians will soon have more options when it comes to recycling their old or broken electronics and electrical products.

Starting July 1st, the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA), the Canadian Electrical Stewardship Association (CESA) and BC's LightRecycle program will recycle new items such as flashlights, GPS devices, power tools and sewing machines.

“Expanding our current recycling programs is an important milestone for BC,” says Darrell Clarke, president, CESA. “Offering more options further reinforces British Columbia's reputation as a leader in responsible recycling.”

A new program to recycle electrical outdoor power equipment will also be introduced July 1st, joining 13 other recycling programs designed to manage everything from electronics and paint, to tires and small appliances.

Industry-managed recycling programs have been proven to improve recycling rates, save energy and help municipalities reduce the costs of managing waste. Experts estimate that the level of greenhouse gas reductions from these programs is equivalent to removing approximately 73,000 passenger cars from BC's roads annually.

As with other non-profit recycling programs in BC, these new and expanded programs will be funded by a fee on the sale of new products to pay for program costs such as collection, transportation and processing of recyclables. This fee may be included in a product's price or displayed as a separate charge at check-out.

“Funding these programs provides British Columbians with the additional recycling programs they want and more environmentally-friendly alternatives for the products they use,” adds Clarke.

Accepted products can be dropped off at more than a hundred recycling depots across BC. A full list of depot locations is available online at www.rcbc.bc.ca.

--News Canada

BC recyclingenvironmentally efficientenvironmentally friendlygreen operations
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI