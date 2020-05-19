Article
Leadership & Strategy

New titles boost Disney revenues

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

While many are sceptical about movie reboots and sequels, it is precisely this kind of film that has recently boosted the animation giant's revenue.

Films such as Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War, and the live-action Jungle Book have helped Disney rake in quarterly earnings of a much higher rate than expected.

Disney released details of its earnings earlier this week, reporting a huge nine percent rise in revenue - up to $14.2 billion - which was higher than Wall Street predictions.

This was aided by the success of Finding Dory in particular, which enjoyed the most successful animated film launch in US box office history, earning $136.2 million in its opening weekend.

All avenues of Disney's business appear to be on the up, including the parks and resorts sector, which reports a six percent rise in revenue in spite of the cost of its new Chinese park, and diminishing visitor numbers at Disneyland Paris. 

Disney's various cable television networks rose 1.4 percent, which includes a small rise for ESPN - recently known to be a weaker element of Disney's. The company is now planning to create a multi-sport subscription stream service with BAMTech, in which it has bought a 33 percent share.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the August issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

disneyanimation companynew titles boost Disney revenuesFinding Dory
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI