New York is the number one city for finance graduates

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
New York is officially the most popular city for graduates who successfully complete the flagship graduate programme at one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

deVere Group routinely asks successful graduates which location within its global network they would choose to begin their financial services career in, and this year 34 percent answered New York. The second most popular choice was Dubai (23 percent), third Hong Kong (17 percent), Sydney fourth (13 percent), and Abu Dhabi fifth (seven percent). The remaining answers consisted of Shanghai, Cape Town, Geneva, Paris, Barcelona, and London, among others. 

Nigel Green, deVere's Founder and Group CEO, said: “The order of the top five destinations changes with each group of grads we take on, but New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Abu Dhabi are typically in the top ten somewhere. This is because, quite understandably, these global hubs of finance and commerce represent centres of enormous possibilities for young, ambitious individuals about to embark on careers as international wealth-advisory professionals.

“There are some common traits amongst these cities, including that English is commonly spoken, they are politically and economically stable, there is a high level of internationally-minded high net worth individuals, and by relocating to these places one can usually expect comparatively high financial rewards. Whilst there are some shared themes, these destinations are also quite different from each other in terms of the lifestyle they offer and in terms of clients’ expectations, economic environments and regulatory conditions.  

“With each of the top five destinations offering unique opportunities and challenges, each one attracts grads who have often quite markedly different strengths and weaknesses, skill sets and aspirations.”

 

financial servicesdeVere GroupNew York
