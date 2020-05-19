New York outlines 1.5GW Energy Storage Roadmap

The state of New York has unveiled its new Energy Storage Roadmap that aims to utilise new and advanced technologies in order to reach 1,500MW (1.5GW) of energy storage by 2025.

The initiative was revealed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, stating that New York will look to accelerate the development of clean energy technology to support its nation-leading energy storage target.

“Clean energy is the future of our planet, and New York will continue to lead the nation in this technology to fight climate change and conserve resources for generations to come,” Governor Cuomo said.

“This Roadmap is the next step to not only grow our clean energy economy and create jobs, but to improve the resiliency of the grid to keep our power running in the face of extreme weather and other emergency situations.”

The 1.5GW is equivalent to the electricity demands of approximately one fifth of all of New York’s homes.

Further, the expectancy is that this will lead to $2bn in lifetime benefits to the state’s citizens, from distribution savings to the reduced impact of severe weather and power outages.

“Our state's energy vision is leading us toward the cleanest, most advanced, and efficient energy system in the nation,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hocul.

“The Energy Storage Roadmap represents the next crucial step forward to tackle climate change and further develop our clean energy economy.”

The New York Power Authority is working on a number of energy storage projects in partnership with the State University of New York – research that will likely be called upon in helping to achieve these wider goals.