Nordstrom Adds Toronto Location to Canadian Expansion

Nordstrom announced today its plans to open an additional location as its introduction to Canada in Toronto at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Joining the previously announced four locations across the nation in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary, Nordstrom believes it will be able to serve more Canadian customers with the additional store.

"We are thrilled to bring a store to Yorkdale Shopping Centre and view this as a tremendous opportunity to serve Toronto," said Karen McKibbin, President of Nordstrom Canada. "Yorkdale is clearly a premier fashion destination, home to an impressive mix of retailers and we're excited to be part of the centre. Ever since we announced that we're coming to Canada, we have been humbled by the response from customers, and we can't wait to get to work on earning their business."

Nordstrom Canada at Yorkdale Shopping Centre will encompass three levels and 188,000 square feet, with Nordstrom expecting the location to be opened in Fall of 2016.

"Nordstrom's reputation as an industry-leading fashion retailer is well known and respected globally and we are elated to open Toronto's largest Nordstrom location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre," said Blake Hutcheson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Properties. "Renowned for its exceptional customer experience and wide selection, Nordstrom will complement Yorkdale's already exceptional mix of world class brands - and take Yorkdale to an even higher level of success."

"In the past year, Yorkdale has added an impressive number of new and innovative brands to the shopping centre, continuing on our legacy of providing the very best experience for our shoppers by bringing in the most in-demand retailers from around the world," said Anthony Casalanguida, General Manager, Yorkdale Shopping Centre. "The introduction of Nordstrom continues that momentum, and we are very excited to help bring this exceptional retail experience to our shoppers."

This initial expansion of Nordstrom into Canada is just the beginning, shares the retailer. Nordstrom will explore further opportunities to open additional Nordstrom locations as well as Nordstrom Racks as it embraces the Canadian market.