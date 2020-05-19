Nordstrom to Open Four Stores in Canada

Nordstrom announced today its plans of expansion into the Canadian retail market. Collaborating with Cadillac Fairview, Nordstrom plans to lease four stores in shopping centres located in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

This announcement hasn’t come as a complete surprise as Nordstrom has been considering this expansion for some time. Rumours and speculations on Nordstrom’s looking north of the border for retail expansion sprang up in July of this year.

Taking over leases that have been previously vacated by Sears Canada, Nordstrom will open within the following shopping centres including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre, Calgary’s Chinook Centre, and Ottawa’s Rideau Centre. In Toronto, Nordstrom’s Canada location will be new construction in Sherway Gardens.

"It's exciting to finally have this opportunity to better serve our Canadian customers closer to home and we can't wait to open our doors," said Erik Nordstrom, president of stores for Nordstrom, Inc. "Cadillac Fairview has been instrumental in helping us get started in Canada, and we're thrilled to be part of these premier shopping destinations. While we're fortunate to have many loyal Canadian customers who've shopped with us over the years, we recognize we're new here and that we have to earn our customers' business. We look forward to what we will learn and are grateful for the chance to better serve our Canadian customers."

ETA of store openings are as follows:

Chinook Centre, Calgary – Fall 2014

Rideau Centre, Ottawa – Spring 2015

Pacific Centre, Vancouver—Spring 2015

Sherway Gardens Toronto – Fall 2016



"We are delighted that Nordstrom has found a home in Canada in our shopping centres, and we welcome them to the Canadian market," said John Sullivan, president and CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "Nordstrom is an excellent fit for all four locations; not only will they transform our shopping centres, but enhance the Canadian retail landscape as a whole."