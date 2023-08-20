Nelson Camacho, CEO North America at Swissport

Swissport has promoted Nelson Camacho from COO to CEO of its North America operations. He will be tasked with driving development in one of the company’s largest and most important markets.

Across the US and Canada, Swissport's services are relied upon by around 300 airlines on a daily basis at more than 80 airports. In addition to its core business of passenger services and ramp handling, the company provides aviation fueling, lounge hospitality and executive aviation services.

“Our potential in the US and Canada is huge and we have been gearing up to grow our business – especially in the domestic arena where Swissport is not quite as well known yet,” added Warwick Brady, President and CEO of Swissport International AG.

“We want to anchor our brand as the preferred partner for airlines – from network to no-frills carriers in the US and Canada. I am pleased Nelson has taken over the lead on this exciting journey.”

Meanwhile, Stacey Brown has been appointed as Chief People Officer for the same region.