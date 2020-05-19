North American Power: the power of exceptional

“North American Power is a unique opportunity for anyone that has the privilege to work here.”

Coming from an executive with over 40 years of industry experience, that statement from North American Power’s CEO, Deryl Brown, is really saying something about the company that has grown from a small handful of passionate people working in a 700 square foot sublet in 2009 to a top leader in supplying electricity and natural gas within deregulated markets today.

Why is North American Power so unique? In a recent interview, Brown, CIO Jim Crysdale, and CMO Greg Breitbart discussed North American Power’s success, detailing the company’s brand value proposition, emphasis on technology, and commitment to achieving “exceptional.”

Making energy easier goes a long way

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing energy suppliers,North American Power tackles a variety of obstacles and challenges that face the retail energy industry—one of which is the perception that the average consumer has a shortattention span when it comes to the energy they use.

Greg Breitbart, North American Power’s CMO, argues that it’s not that consumers don’t care about their energy use, but rather they are frustrated by how hard it is to understand why their energy costs what it does, and what they can do to use less.

“There’s a common assumption made in our industry that people don’t care about energy that much and they only spend a few minutes every year thinking about it,” he continued. “We challenge that notion. Every time you make a decision to turn off a light as you’re walking out the door or raise or lower your thermostat, you are subconsciously thinking about your energy consumption.” CLICK HERE to continue this article on Business Review USA!