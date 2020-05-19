Nutmeg Companies Inc.: where diversity brings success

“When we were first starting out, we used to invite our friends over and make them add up spreadsheets with calculators at the dining room table,” said Jason L. Bugbee, owner and vice president of Nutmeg Companies, Inc.

Since its start in May 1988, Nutmeg Companies, Inc. has changed significantly. The fully licensed general contractor now has a corporate office in Norwich, Connecticut, as well as satellite offices in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, a substantial upgrade from the company’s beginnings in the home basements of Bugbee and co-owner and vice president Evert L. Gawendo more than 27 years ago.

RELATED CONTENT: George V. Voinovich Bridge: a historic joint venture

Focusing primarily throughout the northeast, the company is proficient in design-build and bid-build projects, with the ability to perform all general trade, carpentry, plumbing, and fire protection duties in-house.

In a recent interview, both vice presidents along with Director of New Development Robert Godiksen discussed how the company has been able to find success due to its hardworking team, one that exemplifies quality workmanship, reliable service and commitment to excellence.

It’s a team effort

“We maintain a very strong relationship with our employees, subcontractors and vendors,” said Bugbee. “We strive to be a company that everyone wants to work with.”

Since the very beginning, this has been Nutmeg’s goal. The company offers a family-oriented environment and prides itself on having a close relationship with its employees.

RELATED CONTENT: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission: celebrating 75 years

“We have an extremely low employee turnover rate,” said Gawendo. “Most of our employees are long-term employees.”

With team-building events like bowling parties and season tickets to local sporting events, it’s no secret that Nutmeg’s employees feel… Click here to continue this story at Business Review USA!