Nutrien formed after PotashCorp, Agrium merger completes

PotashCorp and Agrium, two leading names within the Canadian fertiliser industry, have finally completed their merger, creating Nutrien – a global leader within the agricultural industry.

The company boasts of the largest crop nutrient production portfolio alongside a leading global retail distribution network that includes over 1,500 farm retail centres.

“Today we are proud to launch Nutrien, a company that will forge a unique position within the agriculture industry,” said Chuck Magro, former CEO of Agrium and now President & Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien. “Our company will have an unmatched capability to respond to customer and market opportunities, focusing on innovation and growth across our retail and crop nutrient businesses.

“Importantly, we intend to draw upon the depth of our combined talent and best practices to build a new company that is stronger and better equipped to create value for all our stakeholders.”

With Agrium and PotashCorp’s combined portfolio, Nutrien is now home to operations and investments in over 14 countries, with over 20,000 employees across its network.

The company’s Board of Directors has an equal representation between Agrium and PotashCorp.

Jochen Tilk of PotashCorp will serve as Nutrien’s Executive Chair, whilst Agrium’s Derek Pannell will serve as the Independent Lead Director of the Board.