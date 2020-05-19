Article
Leadership & Strategy

Obama Fast Tracks Southern Keystone Pipeline

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

President Obama announced today plans to fast track the southern part of the Keystone XL Pipeline from Oklahoma to Texas. Although somewhat contradictory, it is speculated that this push is due to the rising gas prices that are affecting countries worldwide.

This is good news for TransCanada as the announcement of delay on the project by President Obama in January seemed detrimental.

In the US, some speculate this move by President Obama is a direct result of Republican criticism of President Obama’s denial of the project. Republicans have overall supported the Keystone Pipeline explaining that the pipeline provides opportunity for an oil transportation solution as well as a multitude of new jobs for the country. Additionally, as this is an election year for the US, this move by President Obama may be a reaction to higher gas prices that are affecting the US, an issue that could plague his re-election. Gas prices rose 30 cents over the last month in the US, leading to many in Congress to call for a domestic oil solution.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

 

Yesterday, in a speech in Boulder City, NM President Obama explained the country’s upcoming energy policy which highlighted domestic oil production.

“We’re drilling all over the place.  That’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to reduce our dependence on foreign oil every year since I took office.  In 2010, it was under 50 percent for the first time in 13 years.  And you have my word that we will keep drilling everywhere we can -- and we’ll do it while protecting the health and safety of the American people.  That’s a commitment that I’m making,” said President Obama. 

Keystone PipelineKeystone XLKeystone XL pipelinePresident Obama
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI