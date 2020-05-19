Article
Leadership & Strategy

The October edition of Business Chief North America is now live!

By Catherine Sturman
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Welcome to the October issue of our new North America Edition of Business Chief

Our cover feature this month is an insightful interview with Mark McClain, Chief Executive Officer at identity governance company, SailPoint. Following on from the company’s decision to debut on the New York Stock Exchange, McClain discusses the importance of keeping tabs on data access and the company’s journey from US startup to a billion-dollar multinational corporation.

Technology has also transformed the financial sector. As society becomes cashless and emerging markets demand financial access, Business Chief spoke to CEO of IDEX, Stan Swearingen, to find out how the business is poised to revolutionise the way we pay. 

With this in mind, companies are beginning to look at existing production tax credits (PTC) which expire in 2019. Supporting businesses in sourcing ways to fill the incentive gap, Blair Loftis, Vice president and National Director, Power Generation & Transmission at Terracon, discusses how the business works to provide cost effective solutions, particularly within the construction cycle of wind farms.

Turning towards the Canadian insurance sector, Director of Technology at PBL Insurance, Joey Faraone, explains how technology has become central to the company’s strategic plans, where it has overhauled outdated legacy systems and transformed its insurance solutions for Canadian citizens.

Similarly, with the rising number of data breaches and cybersecurity threats, the data center market has exploded at an exponential rate. This month, CIO Advisory at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Don O’Neil notes how the company is working with businesses, in order to adapt and invest in the security of their networks.

Our City Focus this month is Victoria, Canada and we also list the top 10 Chief Operating Officers in North America, based on published annual revenues.

Finally, don’t miss our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with mining juggernaut, Goldcorp and Align Construction                            

Enjoy the issue!

GoldcorpNorth Americabusiness chiefPBL Insurance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI