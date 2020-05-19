The October edition of Business Chief North America is now live!

Welcome to the October issue of our new North America Edition of Business Chief

Our cover feature this month is an insightful interview with Mark McClain, Chief Executive Officer at identity governance company, SailPoint. Following on from the company’s decision to debut on the New York Stock Exchange, McClain discusses the importance of keeping tabs on data access and the company’s journey from US startup to a billion-dollar multinational corporation.

Technology has also transformed the financial sector. As society becomes cashless and emerging markets demand financial access, Business Chief spoke to CEO of IDEX, Stan Swearingen, to find out how the business is poised to revolutionise the way we pay.

With this in mind, companies are beginning to look at existing production tax credits (PTC) which expire in 2019. Supporting businesses in sourcing ways to fill the incentive gap, Blair Loftis, Vice president and National Director, Power Generation & Transmission at Terracon, discusses how the business works to provide cost effective solutions, particularly within the construction cycle of wind farms.

Turning towards the Canadian insurance sector, Director of Technology at PBL Insurance, Joey Faraone, explains how technology has become central to the company’s strategic plans, where it has overhauled outdated legacy systems and transformed its insurance solutions for Canadian citizens.

Similarly, with the rising number of data breaches and cybersecurity threats, the data center market has exploded at an exponential rate. This month, CIO Advisory at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Don O’Neil notes how the company is working with businesses, in order to adapt and invest in the security of their networks.

Our City Focus this month is Victoria, Canada and we also list the top 10 Chief Operating Officers in North America, based on published annual revenues.

Finally, don’t miss our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with mining juggernaut, Goldcorp and Align Construction

Enjoy the issue!