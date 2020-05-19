Article
The October mag is live!

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The October edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

Welcome to fall! The leaves are changing, there is a distinct crispness in the air and Pumpkin Spice flavored everything is making its way into our homes as we welcome it with open arms.

This month we were lucky enough to sit down with Douglas Smith, Owner and CEO of True Nutrition a multi-million dollar protein and supplement company. Smith is a unique in the fact he is only 36 years old and operates a successful business that he built from the ground up. With $5k of borrowed capital, Smith was able to purchase his first pallet of protein and the rest is history. The video located on our website features the interview I did with Smith and a tour of his manufacturing facility. The video gets to the heart of who this young, laid back, Southern California CEO really is.

Read more in this issue:

Joe Manna outlines the Top 10 Cars for Executives. From the more affordable Honda Accord to the coveted Tesla Model S there is something to appeal to every executive. We delve into the top Five Effective Growth Strategies for Entrepreneurs and learn Tips We Can Draw From Successful Promotional Marketing Campaigns.

Until next month…

Emily Couch

