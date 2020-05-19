Article
Leadership & Strategy

#OdinBirthday – Canadian Boy with Asperger’s Gets Birthday Surprise

By qqtqtqt etqt
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Odin Camus is a young boy who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. For his recent 13th birthday party, his mother, Melissa, reported that Odin received no RSVPs for the celebration. In an attempt to make her son feel better, Melissa posted in a local Facebook group. In her message, she revealed how her son struggles with not only his condition, but bullying, too. From there, something great happened . . .

There’s Good in the World

When posting in the local group’s Facebook page, Melissa asked the members of the group to text Odin or to send her son messages, wishing him a “Happy birthday.” Odin had originally wanted to go bowling to celebrate his 13th birthday. However, when no one RSVP’d to the party, the “hang out” got canceled. Until, of course, the Internet proved to be both good and helpful, allowing complete strangers the ability to reach out to Odin and make his day special.

RECENT TOPIC: Born in Canada, Can Ted Cruz Really Run for President?

Happy Birthday, Odin

Next, Odin received birthday wishes and messages with the trending tag, #OdinBirthday. Then, to make the encounter even more special, thousands of people RSVP’d to Odin’s birthday event and showed up to help celebrate the milestone.  

RECENT TOPIC: Moving On Up: Amazon Rising High to Toronto Skyscraper

Interestingly enough, celebrities got involved in reaching out to Odin. For example, the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Blue Jays and even Carrie Underwood tweeted Odin on his special day.

When Odin arrived at the bowling alley, he was greeted by hundreds, proving that there is still good in the world. Furthermore, it’s rather interesting to see how powerful the Internet can be—specifically, when it’s used in a positive nature.

Let's Connect!

 

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!

CanadaOntariobirthdayAsperger's
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI