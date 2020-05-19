Oil Spill in Northern Alberta at an Estimated 22,000 Barrels

An oil spill has occurred in a muskeg located in Northern Alberta approximately 20km southeast of Rainbow Lake. Discovered on May 19th, the spill consisted of an emulsion which was made up of about 30 per cent oil and 70 per cent water utilized in water injection from the Bluesky Banff Gas Pool.

Pace Oil & Gas, the company responsible for the accident, upon discovery of the leak was able to immediately shut-in its well and implement cleanup efforts. The spill covers approximately 4.3 hectares (10.6 acres) and its perimeter has been trenched to reduce contamination of surrounding areas. The leak was detected during a flyover and the leak’s cause is under investigation.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Employing one of North America’s leading emergency spill response specialists, SWAT Consulting Inc, Pace Oil & Gas expects to move forward with a remediation plan approved by the Energy Resources Conservation Board (ERCB) and the Alberta Environment and Sustainable Resource Development. Pace Oil & Gas has set up a 50 person camp near the site for cleanup efforts.

To prevent local wildlife adverse effects, a local wildlife management firm is on site and snow fences as well as silt fences have been installed to prevent wildlife from entering the area. It has been stated that one duck has been found dead as a result of the spill. Other analysis of sand, water and air in the affected area is being conducted.