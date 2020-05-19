Article
Leadership & Strategy

Ottawa’s unemployment rate drops to lowest level since 2009

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New data from Statistics Canada, cited by The Ottawa Citizen, has shown that the unemployment rate in Ottawa-Gatineau has dropped to 4.8% in March, down 0.3% from February.

The 2,600 jobs gained through March saw the regional unemployment rate dropping to its lowest level since January 2009 – the only time previous to March that it has dropped below 5%.

See also:

During this time, Ottawa’s job market has significantly changed.

Statistics Canada shows that during the course of the past decade, the regional workforce has grown approximately 9.5%, similar to increase in the number of jobs added during this period. However, the working age population has grown 17%.

This reflects that the number of Ottawa residents seeking work has dropped significantly, now 68% compared to the 72.5% ten years ago, with many opting for alternative options such as early retirement, schooling and alike.

The 4.5% equates to what would now be a 52,000 difference in the total workforce number.

unemploymentOttawa
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI