Penguin Random House Canada CEO to step down

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
The CEO of Penguin Random House Canada Brad Martin has announced that he retire from the company.

“It has been a pleasure to work in publishing for all these years,” said Martin. “I have made many friends and have many fond memories.”

Martin initially joined Penguin Canada in a sales role in 1984, later becoming the Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 1989, and President in 1996. Thereafter, Martin joined Bantam Doubleday Dell when it merged with Random House in 1998, later becoming CEO of Random House Canada in 2007.

Penguin Canada and Random House Canada were brought under the same banner as part of a 2013 merger between leading publishing companies Bertelsmann and Pearson.

The long-standing CEO will be replaced by Kristin Cochrane, the firm’s current President and Publisher for the past three years, who will become responsible for leading the firm’s publishing and business strategy.

Cochrane has worked at the company since 2005, having previously been named as one of the top 50 most influential people in Toronto and one of Canada’s top 150 women.

The leadership changes will become effective 30 June.

